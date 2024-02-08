PM Modi thinks states are municipalities, forcing CMs to protest, says M K Stalin

There was a time when former Prime Minister V P Singh, did not create a situation for Chief Ministers to visit the national capital, as he respected state rights. "But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is regarding states as municipalities. He doesn't seem to like States or Chief Ministers, though he had been Chief Minister of Gujarat before becoming Prime Minister," Stalin said in his video address to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, who led a protest in New Delhi today "to protect federalism."

Chief Ministers protesting in Delhi for their rights was the worst political situation in the country, he said and recalled that on Wednesday Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah staged a protest in Jantar Mantar accusing the central government of indulging in economic oppression.