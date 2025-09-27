<p>New Delhi: The 7th edition of Windergy India 2025, the exclusive international trade fair and conference for the wind energy sector, is scheduled to be held from October 29–31, 2025, at the Chennai Trade Centre, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a>.</p><p>"Exhibitors from more than 20 countries and over 15,000 people anticipated to attend as visitors. Leading wind power giants such as Denmark, Germany and Spain will take part in the event," a statement said.</p><p>Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik are expected to take part in the inaugural session of the event.</p>.India's Waaree Energies under US probe for evading solar tariff duties: Reports.<p>"Alongside the mega trade fair, which will unveil a formidable lineup of over 350 international and national exhibitors, the event also features high-powered panel discussions and roundtables on 29 and 30 October, presented by eminent industry professionals," said the statement.</p><p>Themed ‘Wind Power: Policies and Partnerships Towards Aatmanirbharta’, the event serves as a premier business-to-business platform, uniting policymakers, regulatory authorities, international and domestic solution providers, and industry leaders from across the globe.</p><p>"As we stand on the cusp of a new era in energy transition, it is imperative to recognise the pivotal role that Wind Energy plays in shaping a sustainable future. The global shift towards renewable energy sources has been underpinned by technical innovations and economies of scale, translating into increasing cost competitiveness of renewable technologies," Girish Tanti, Chairman, Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers’ Association, said.</p><p>‘As one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy market, India’s quest for Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in renewable energy is powered by bold policies, strategic partnerships, and faith in indigenous innovation. Wind power is not just a vector of clean energy, but the cornerstone of our national self-reliance,” Aditya Pyasi, CEO, Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers’ Association, said.</p><p>Windergy India 2025 is supported by the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), NITI Aayog, and other leading industry bodies. The Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) joins as the Partner State, spotlighting Karnataka’s commitment to wind innovation, the statement said.</p>