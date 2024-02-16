20 stray dogs found shot dead in Telangana

Hyderabad: As many as 20 stray dogs were found shot dead by unidentified persons in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, police said on Friday. In the incident which took place in Ponnakal village late on Thursday night, five more dogs were found injured, they said.

Unknown persons shot at stray dogs with weapons and police were informed about the incident on Friday morning, a police official said, adding that 20 dogs were found dead and five dogs were injured in the incident.