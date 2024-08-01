BRS protests in Telangana Assembly seeking apology from CM Revanth Reddy over comments on women MLAs

Hyderabad: Members of the BRS held a protest in Telangana Assembly on Thursday demanding apology from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his alleged insulting remarks against women members of the opposition party.
Soon after as the house commenced business, the members wearing black badges rose and started raising slogans.
The members entered the well of the House and indulged in sloganeering during a discussion on a bill for setting up skill universities in the state.
Despite repeated requests by Speaker G Prasad Kumar and the treasury benches, the BRS legislators continued the agitation.
AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi asked the speaker to either give the BRS members a chance to speak or suspend them so that the House would be in order.
“You have to face them or have the courage to suspend them. If you don’t have the courage, you give them the Mike,” he said.
After BRS MLA Harish Rao made a favourable statement on the Supreme Court’s verdict on empowering states to make sub-classifications of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the party staged a dharna in front of the CM’s chambers in the Assembly.
Later, they were evicted by the marshals.
The opposition party also called for statewide protests on Thursday against the CM’s comments.
The Congress and BRS were engaged in a war of words in and outside the Assembly on Wednesday with BRS taking exception to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's comments in the House on MLA P Sabita Indra Reddy quitting Congress and joining the regional party in 2019 after 'promising' to support his candidature in the Lok Sabha elections.
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka had found fault with Sabita Reddy quitting Congress and joining BRS despite being a minister in previous Congress regimes for 10 years.
