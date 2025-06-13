<p>Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has served a notice to BRS Working President K T Rama Rao to appear before it on June 16 as part of its ongoing inquiry in the Formula E race case, BRS sources said on Friday.</p>.<p>Rama Rao was asked to appear at 10 AM on June 16, they said.</p>.<p>The ACB had earlier asked Rama Rao to appear on May 28 but he sought time in view of his scheduled visit to the US and UK.</p>.<p>Rama Rao had then called the action as "political vendetta" against him and lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.</p>.BRS leader K T Rama Rao assures legal assistance for Telugu students studying in United States.<p>The BRS Working President, who was the Municipal Administration Minister during the previous BRS regime, was questioned by the ACB in January this year in connection with the Formula E race case.</p>.<p>The ACB has registered a case against him over alleged payments, most of them in foreign currency without approvals, for conducting the Formula E race in Hyderabad in February 2023 during the previous BRS government.</p>.<p>Though the race was supposed to be held in February 2024 as well, it was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.</p>