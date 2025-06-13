Menu
Telangana ACB serves notice to K T Rama Rao for appearance on June 16 in Formula E race case

The ACB had earlier asked Rama Rao to appear on May 28 but he sought time in view of his scheduled visit to the US and UK.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 10:48 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 10:48 IST
India NewsTelanganaK T Rama RaoACBFormula E

