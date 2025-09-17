<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a> on Wednesday demanded that the Centre approve two Bills passed by the state legislature to provide 42 per cent reservation for the Backward Communities in education and local body polls.</p>.<p>After unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Hyderabad state’s merger with Indian Union -- “Praja Palana Dinostavam”, Reddy said by extending reservations, as many 23,973 BCs will get political representation.</p>.Congress presses Fadnavis govt on Hyderabad Gazette implementation: Will backward classes get 42% reservation?.<p>“We are mounting pressure on the Centre for the approval of the bills. I am demanding that the BJP-led union government stop obstructing the process of achieving social justice started by the Telangana government. I am also demanding that the bills passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly be immediately approved,” he said.</p>.<p>Asserting that Krishna and Godavari rivers are the lifeline of Telangana, Reddy said the state government will not compromise on the rightful share of water in the two rivers. </p>