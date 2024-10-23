Telangana police 'harassing' activists of Hindu outfits: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

<p>Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday accused the state police of "harassing" the activists of Hindu outfits by foisting false cases on them.</p>.<p>The police who initially registered cases under Section 173 (information in cognizable cases) and section 176 (procedure for investigation) of BNSS later added the section concerning attempt to murder in the FIR (in connection with the recent incident of idol desecration at a temple here), he claimed in a post on X.</p>.<p>This only shows the intention of Congress government to harass members of Hindu organisations, the Union Minister said.</p>.<p>"Is this a conspiracy or hatred? The anti-Hindu Congress government led by CM Revanth Reddy must answer," Reddy demanded.</p>.<p>Over 15 police personnel suffered injuries when an angry mob indulged in stone pelting during a protest at Secunderabad last week against the recent desecration of the idol at Goddess Muthyalamma temple here.</p>.<p>Responding to Reddy's allegations, State Endowments Minister Konda Surekha said the state government would not tolerate any actions to hurt the 'Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb' (fusion of Hindu and Muslim cultures) in Telangana.</p>.<p>She said in a statement that political parties, organisations or individuals should not indulge in politics over temples.</p>.<p>The government has taken a serious note of the desecration of the idol at Muthyalamma temple at Secunderabad and it will ensure tough punishment to the culprits in the incident, she added. </p>