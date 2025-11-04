<p>Hubballi: Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> has been named in the 'TIME100 Climate 2025' list as one of TIME 100 most powerful climate leader released recently.</p><p>According to TIME, India planned to reach 500 Gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. But five years ahead of schedule, India is now more than halfway there, under Joshi’s stewardship. </p><p>Now India’s green energy transition appeared to speed up, setting the country on course to overtake the US and become the world’s second-largest growth market for renewables.</p>.India fourth largest renewable energy producer at 257 GW: Pralhad Joshi.<p>Strong steps towards solar and renewable energy production have been taken by the government in the last few years with several schemes, including PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, PM KUSUM Yojana and others, which helped the country to achieve new milestones in renewable energy production. </p><p>Considering the efforts and progress made by the country, TIME has named Joshi as climate most powerful leader.</p>