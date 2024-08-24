US agrees to sell $52.8 million worth of anti-submarine warfare equipment to India

New Delhi: In the middle of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s US visit, the Joe Biden Administration has approved a $52.8 million sale of sonobuoys for anti-submarine warfare for MH-60R helicopters operated by the Indian Navy.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has delivered the certification for the possible sale to Congress, and the final commercial agreement will be inked after receiving the Congressional permission.

India has purchased 24 MH-60R choppers from the USA and received six of them so far. The sonobuoys will be a key equipment for the all-weather helicopters known as submarine hunters.

The announcement from Defence Security Cooperation Agency comes soon after Singh had a bilateral meeting with the Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to review the global and regional security scenario. Austin made a special reference to the Indian Navy.

"The Indian Navy remains an important security provider in the Indian Ocean. Indian sailors have helped mariners in distress and defended global commerce, so we are committed to deepening naval cooperation, to doing more together with unmanned technology and to strengthening undersea domain awareness," Austin said on Friday.