Ayodhya rape case: Opposition leaders slam BJP over SP leader's DNA mismatch with aborted foetus

The UP government, in a report to the Allahabad High Court on Monday, said that the DNA of the aborted foetus matched with that of Moeed Ahmad's employee Raju, a co-accused in the case.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 16:54 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 16:54 IST
India NewsBJPAyodhyaSamajwadi PartyFoetus

