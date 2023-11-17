Bank fraud case: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 72 crore of former UP MLA, family members

The total value of the provisionally seized assets is Rs 72.08 crore, it said. The ED case stems from an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Gangotri Enterprises Ltd, the ED alleged, 'in collusion' with its promoters, directors and guarantors 'fraudulently' availed credit facilities to the tune of Rs 1,129.44 crore from consortium of seven banks led by the Bank of India.

The said credit facilities were not re-paid and 'grossly diverted and misappropriated' by Gangotri Enterprises Ltd and its promoters, directors and guarantors in violation of banking norms causing wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 754.24 crore to the consortium of banks, the ED said.