Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

BJP's claims of women's safety 'merely slogans', failed to ensure security for them: Akhilesh

'The incident of a gang rape in BHU involving individuals connected to the BJP IT cell was hushed up and efforts were made to protect the accused,' Yadav alleged.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 09:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 09:14 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavYogi AdityanathSamajwadi PartyWomen's safety

Follow us on :

Follow Us