Bodies of two children found floating in pond in Uttar Pradesh village

According to police, the incident took place in Adhrori village of the Bisanda police station area. When the children did not return home until evening, their family members began looking for them.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 21:05 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 21:05 IST
