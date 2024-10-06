Bodies of two children found floating in pond in Uttar Pradesh village

<p>Banda: The bodies of a six-year-old girl and her cousin were found floating in a pond in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Saturday evening, police said.</p>.<p>Both the children -- Manish (7) and Antima (6) -- were missing since their school got over in the afternoon, they added.</p>.<p>According to police, the incident took place in Adhrori village of the Bisanda police station area. When the children did not return home until evening, their family members began looking for them.</p>.UP man slits relative's throat over suspected affair with wife.<p>Some shepherds spotted the bodies floating in the pond and alerted the family.</p>.<p>The police said the children's clothes were found lying on the banks of the pond, suggesting that they allegedly went to take a bath in the pond and drowned in strong water currents.</p>.<p>A probe has been launched into the deaths and the bodies have been sent for postmortem, they added.</p>