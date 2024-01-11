Bovine break-in: Chaos erupts as bull invades SBI branch in UP's Unnao

The video shows the bull standing in a corner, almost as if waiting for approval from the appalled customers and bank staff. In the video, a voice is also heard warning the bank's customers to keep a safe distance from the bovine visitor.

The incident, unsurprisingly, elicited various reactions on social media.

“Passbook print karne aaya hoga [Must have come to print his passbook],” commented an Instagram user, under Tatva India’s repost of the video. Another Instagram user wrote, “Wrong time bro…its lunch break”, to which another replied, “Bhai woh lunch karne hi aaya hai [Brother, he has come to eat lunch only].”

After brief scenes of mild panic, order was restored in the SBI branch—in the last few seconds of the video, a security guard is seen chasing the bull outside with a stick.

Commenting on the incident, Gaurav Singh, the bank's chief manager, was told News18, "Two bulls were initially engaged in a confrontation outside the bank. When one pursued the other towards the bank entrance, the open door facilitated its entry, causing a brief disturbance. Fortunately, this incident occurred during a period of lower customer presence in the bank."

Interestingly, bovine presence at business establishments in India isn't as uncommon a phenomenon as one would assume.

Back in 2019, a cow was seen visiting a cloth shop in Andhra Pradesh for 7 months, a video of which was also shared on Twitter (now called X). The clip shows the cow's actions while it sits inside the store, remarkably comfortably.

DH had then reported that the cow started making its way to the store in the summer, presumably in a bid to enjoy the relative cool inside. The animal had also resisted shop owner Polimera Obayya's early attempts to force it outside. Interestingly, however, as the news of the cow's visits went viral, the shop also saw more business.