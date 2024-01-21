Conservation efforts begin at Gorakhpur's 'Shri Thakur Ji' temple associated with Lord Ram

Banshidhar Mishra, head of the Ramamau Peeth Trust, said, "There is a legend that Lord Ram took rest in Ramamau on the banks of the Saryu when returning from Janakpur after marrying Sita. A seer later laid the foundation of the temple."

Mishra added that the temple's walls illustrate stories from Ram's birth to the Lanka episode through ancient artwork. The trust sought assistance from the tourism directorate, and positive steps are being taken in this direction, he said.