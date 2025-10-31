Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Dispute over ‘foul’ in volleyball match turns deadly: UP youth hacked to death

The dispute arose when a smash by the rival player was called out by the team from which Paras was playing.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 12:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 12:35 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurderLucknow

Follow us on :

Follow Us