<p>Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by a member of the rival team after an altercation over a 'foul' call during a volleyball match in Uttar Pradesh's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/author/muzaffarnagar">Muzaffarnagar</a> district.</p><p>According to the reports, the deceased, identified as Paras Kumar, a resident of Meghakhedi in the district, had an altercation with some members of the rival team during the match on Thursday evening.</p><p>The dispute arose when a smash by the rival player was called out by the team from which Paras was playing. The rival team insisted the volleyball was very much in.</p><p>Reports said that some locals intervened and pacified the players and the matter appeared to be settled.</p><p>One of the players of the rival team, identified as Hrashit and a friend of his, went to the house of Paras and called him out to speak to him.</p><p>Paras was attacked with a knife allegedly by Harshit, who sustained serious injuries. Harshit and his friend managed to escape from there after perpetrating the crime.</p><p>Paras was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries a little later.</p><p>Police said that a case was registered in this regard and investigation was on. The culprits were absconding and a hunt was launched to nab them, police added.</p>