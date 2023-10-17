Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Explosion in building in Meerut, four killed

Five persons were injured in the incident, of which four succumbed to injuries at a hospital. All the deceased are men, District Magistrate Deepak Meena said.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 05:42 IST

Follow Us

Meerut: Four workers were killed when the roof of a building in Lohia Nagar locality, where detergent was being manufactured, collapsed following an explosion, police said.

Five persons were injured in the incident, of which four succumbed to injuries at a hospital. All the deceased are men, District Magistrate Deepak Meena said.

Some machines used in manufacturing of detergent were found, which indicate that either detergent was manufactured in the house or its packaging was being done here. Detergent cakes were also found at the spot, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Singh Sajwan said the incident took place in a double-storey building.

"Detergent was being manufactured in the ground floor of the building, where the blast took place and the roof of the building collapsed. Five persons came under the debris of the building," Sajwan said.

The SSP also said that chemicals used in manufacturing of detergent have been recovered from the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 October 2023, 05:42 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshMeerut

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT