Gyanvapi row: Allahabad HC to resume hearing on February 15

The Allahabad High Court today, resumed hearing on Gyanvapi Mosque row on Monday and will continue hearing the matter on February 15.
The Muslim side presented its arguments and alleged that Hindu side was not in possession on the mosque's Tehkhana (south cellar) after 1993. The side also questioned the January 31 order allowing the Hindi side to perform puja in the cellar.
Arguing for the Muslim side, Advocate Puneet Gupta said that no puja was held in the Tehkhana after 1993 and this is an 'admitted fact'.
He further said, "If after 30 years the Court is appointing a receiver and changing status quo, there must be some cogent reason", as per LiveLaw.
Gupta further argued that Hindus were 'never in possession of the Tehkhana'. He also said that after the approval of the January 17 application, the judge had become 'functus officio' meaning that his mandate had expired.
"Prayer A was allowed and Prayer B was modified. Koi clerical mistake hoti to change kar dete (If there was any clerical mistake, they could have changed it on January 31), but the District Judge changed the entire order", he said.
Gupta labelled the January 31 order as 'totally bad in law'.
"Not a single line in that regard, no balance of convenience, no irreparable loss. There is no satisfaction recorded", he said.
Senior counsel for the Muslim side, S F A Naqvi said that the site's possession was to be decided after framing of issues but by the operative portion 'judge said something else'.
Speaking about the January 31 order, Naqvi also argued that the court accepted the plaintiff's argument as 'gospel truth' and passed the order.
"This order (January 31) itself reflects that the order was not passed under any provisions of CPC. It was passed under the influence of the plaintiff. There is no written statement, who is this person who appears after 30 years and claims rights", he said.