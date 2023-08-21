India will become developed on its own by following Lord Buddha's path: Akhilesh Yadav

The SP chief, who recently spelt out his "PDA formula" for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as a combination of "Pichde (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities)", said, "The people I see here are those who believe in Lord Buddha. People in front of me are descendants of Chakravarti emperors Chandragupta Maurya and Ashoka."

Targeting the BJP, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, "While our country should develop today, we also have to think about who are the forces of the society that want to take away from us the Constitution given by Babasaheb."

"We have to be careful of the conspiracy of the BJP as it can go to any extent," he said.