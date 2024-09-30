Home
Known to help with last rites of unclaimed bodies, UP woman performs funeral of '200-year-old' tree

A 200-year-old gigantic Semal tree, which has been around for 4-5 generations of people, fell on Wednesday,
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 10:10 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 10:10 IST
