Liquor smuggler shot dead during gambling in UP's Deoria

<p>Deoria (UP): A liquor smuggler was allegedly shot dead during a gambling session in the Deoria district of eastern Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place in the Sohanpur village under the Bankata police station area of the district, sharing the border with Bihar, they said.</p>.<p>Circle Officer (Bhatpar Rani) Shiv Pratap Singh said, "The deceased Ajit Singh alias Jaddi Singh, around 28 years old, was a known liquor smuggler and the village head of Janjeera." Singh had recently been released from a Bihar jail, where he was imprisoned for liquor smuggling, just 15 days ago.</p>.<p>"Jaddi went to a nearby house in the Sohanpur village on Thursday night for a gambling session on Diwali," he said, citing preliminary information.</p>.<p>Allegedly, people from Bihar also joined the gambling, and a dispute broke out. During the argument, Jaddi was shot dead, after which the attackers fled the scene, the officer said.</p>.<p>Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.</p>.<p>Several teams, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), have been deployed to apprehend the culprits, police said.</p>.<p>Officials said police were waiting for a formal complaint from the victim's family.</p>.<p>Police said Jaddi Singh had multiple cases of liquor smuggling against him, with records across various police stations, including Deoria's Bankata and Bihar's Guthni and Mairwa. </p>