Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Liquor smuggler shot dead during gambling in UP's Deoria

The incident took place in the Sohanpur village under the Bankata police station area of the district, sharing the border with Bihar, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 09:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 09:09 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeDeoria

Follow us on :

Follow Us