Man arrested for raping six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a six-year-old girl who was alone in her home in a village here, police said.</p>.<p>Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav told reporters the girl has been admitted to a hospital in an injured state and was in critical condition.</p>.13-year-old Dalit girl kidnapped, raped by minor in UP's Ballia, say cops.<p>According to a police complaint lodged by the girl's family, the accused is a relative of the victim. He allegedly took the girl to his house in the absence of her parents and raped her, the police said.</p>