Man dies after condition deteriorates in Firozabad jail; protestors pelt stone at cops, torch vehicle

Akash was sent to judicial custody and lodged in the Firozabad district jail. On Thursday night, when his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the district jail hospital where he died during treatment on Friday, Dixit said.

As the body was being taken home by the man's family after post-mortem Friday late evening, local people stopped the ambulance at an intersection near the deceased's house in the Nagla Pachiya area and staged a protest, the SP said.

They shouted slogans against the police, pelted stones at the police personnel and their vehicles and also indulged in arson. The crowd also set a motorcycle on fire, he added.

As the situation deteriorated, the police resorted to mild force to remove the people from the spot.

There are reports of some policemen or people getting injured in the incident, however, the police and the administration are yet to confirm it.

Till the time of writing the news, the body of the deceased was still kept in the ambulance at the spot.

IG, Zone Agra, Deepak Kumar along with senior police officers are keeping an eye on the situation.

The SP said a detailed investigation is underway into the inmate's death.