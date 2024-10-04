'My son was shot dead, his killer must go same way,' says head of family gunned down in Amethi

<p>Amethi: Ram Gopal, four members of whose <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/family-of-four-shot-dead-in-uttar-pradeshs-amethi-3218701">family were gunned down</a> by an unknown assailant, on Friday said his son's killer(s) must meet the same fate.</p>.<p>Sunil Kumar, 35, a government school teacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam, and the couple's two daughters, Drishti and Suni, aged 6 and 1, were shot dead at their rented home in Ahorwa Bhawani area here Thursday evening.</p>.<p>The killer has been suspected to be a man who once was accused by Poonam of harassing her.</p>.<p>The brazen wipeout of the Dalit family drew the attention of authorities.</p>.<p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his condolences, while the opposition launched a sharp attack against the BJP dispensation over the law and order in the state.</p>.Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted.<p>An initial police probe revealed that Poonam had lodged a police complaint against Chandan Verma in Rae Bareli on August 18 under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and for harassment.</p>.<p>"If anything happens to me or my family, Verma should be held responsible for it," she had written in the complaint, Amethi Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh said Thursday.</p>.<p>It was yet to be determined if the two cases are related, he also said.</p>.<p>"The way my son has gone, they (killers) should go the same way," Ram Gopal, whose son was the sole breadwinner of the family, said on Friday.</p>.<p>"With my son gone, I am left with no one to take care of the house," he said. "I am over 60 years old and I have one more son, who lives separately. If he can get a job, it would be good," he urged the government.</p>.<p>Ram Gopal said he does not know who Chandan Verma is or if he is the one who did the killings.</p>.<p>"I am a Harijan and I don't know what caste he is," he told reporters outside the mortuary here.</p>.<p>He, however, recalled his daughter-in-law once telling him that she had lodged a police complaint against him.</p>.<p>"Had any action been taken, this would not have happened today," Ram Gopal said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a three-member team of doctors conducted the post mortem of the bodies in Amethi under videography.</p>.<p>Ram Gopal later took all four bodies to his native village, Sudamapur, in Rae Bareli's Unchahar.</p>.<p>Amethi police chief Anoop Kumar Singh said five police teams have been deployed to work on the case.</p>