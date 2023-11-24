'No exhibition', cries slain Army officer's mother as UP minister continues photo op

Lucknow: An Uttar Pradesh minister virtually forced the grieving mother of slain Army officer Shubham Gupta to stand with him for a photo op while he delivered her a cheque at her residence in Agra on Friday.

Captain Shubham Gupta was martyred during an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir, on Wednesday. Captain Gupta's body was brought to his home in Agra on Friday.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the wailing mother is heard saying, "Ye pradarshini mat lagao, bhai" (stop this exhibition), as UP minister Yogendra Upadhyaya attempts to hand her a cheque of Rs 50 lakh, while others, presumably the minister's associates, hold the woman's hands and position her for the photograph.