Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Rampur court issues non-bailable warrant against Jaya Prada

The case against Jaya Prada was registered at the Swar police station in 2019.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 16:54 IST

Follow Us

Rampur: An MP-MLA court here on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against former MP and BJP leader Jaya Prada in a case related to the violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Judge Shobit Bansal issued the warrant and fixed October 21 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The case against Jaya Prada was registered at the Swar police station in 2019.

The court had asked her to be personally present for the hearing but as she did not appear, it issued the non-bailable warrant, prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari said.

Jaya Prada, a former Samajwadi Party MP, joined the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She contested against the SP's Mohd Azam Khan and lost.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 October 2023, 16:54 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshJaya PradaRampur

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT