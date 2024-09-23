Road crash leaves two dead in UP

Budaun (UP): Two people were killed and another seriously injured in a collision between a roadways bus and a motorcycle in Wazirganj area of the district early Monday, police said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brajesh Singh said the accident occurred near the JJ petrol pump in Ban Kota village at around 12:30 am.
The roadways bus collided with the motorcycle carrying three people. Two of the riders, identified as Ompal (25) and Mahavir (37), both residents of Holi Chowk, Wazirganj, died on the spot, he said.
The third person, Rahul, was critically injured and was rushed to the district hospital by police. He was later referred to a higher medical centre in Bareilly for further treatment, he added.
The roadways bus has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings are underway, the police added.
