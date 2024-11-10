Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Samajwadi Party a production house of rioters, criminals; Akhilesh is its CEO: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath also alleged the SP tried to save the man accused in the Ayodhya rape case.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 14:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 14:02 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsYogi AdityanathSamajwadi Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us