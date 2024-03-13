JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Short circuit causes massive fire in six dhabas in Greater Noida

Eight fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are under way.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 03:10 IST

A massive fire broke out on Wednesday in six dhabas and two shops in Bisrakh Police station area of Greater Noida due to short circuit.

Eight fire tenders are present at the spot.

Fire fighting operations are under way.

"We received information about fire in a few dhabas in Gau City Circle. Fire services vehicles left for the spot. We found six dhabas and two shops on fire. 10 fire tenders are here. We have brought the fire under control, cooling operation is underway...There are no casualties or injuries in the incident," ANI quoted CFO Pradeep Kumar as saying.

More details are awaited....

(Published 13 March 2024, 03:10 IST)
Uttar PradeshFireGreater Noida

