Slogans raised by SP leaders in UP Assembly on Day 1 of Budget session

Speaking to reporters, Patel, who was present at the protest site, said, "The BJP has reduced the number House sittings so much that we are not able to raise the voice of the public. Therefore, they are protesting against the wrong policies of the government under the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in the Vidhan Bhawan complex."

"In the Budget session, abiding by the democratic traditions and parliamentary decorum, we will raise the demands of the people in the House," he said.

SP's Manoj Pandey said, "We demand discussing the issues related to the government." He added that today people are troubled by law and order, inflation, unemployment and corruption.

"Being the main opposition party, we are raising the voice of the public and protesting today. It is the demand of Samajwadi Party that the government should discuss the issue of public interest in the House," Pandey said.