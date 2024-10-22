Home
SP, Congress will contest UP bypolls unitedly: Ajai Rai

The SP has already declared candidates for seven seats-- Karhal, Sisamau, Phulpur, Milkipur, Katehari, Majahawan and Meerapur.
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 15:46 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 15:46 IST
