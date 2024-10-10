Home
Suspected of stealing wheat, 3 Dalit boys thrashed, paraded with shaved heads in UP village

The accused allegedly thrashed the three boys, aged 12-14 years, shaved their heads, blackened their faces, wrote 'thief' on their forearms, and paraded them around the village with their hands tied.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 09:06 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 09:06 IST
Uttar PradeshCrimeDalitatrocities on SC/STsatrocities against Dalitsatrocities on childrenSC/SCT

