Two boys buried alive under mound of mud in Uttar Pradesh forest

<p>Bareilly (UP): Two boys aged 15 and 13 were buried alive under a heap of mud that caved in while they were digging soil in a forest near Bithari Chainpu in Bareilly district, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified Mohit (15) and Ravi (13) from Taiyatpur village who had gone to a forest area nearby on Wednesday to collect soil for plastering a temple ahead of Diwali, they added.</p>.<p>As they were digging, a portion of the mound collapsed and buried both the boys under a heap of mud, police said.</p>.<p>Though people from the village pulled out both the boys and took them to a nearby hospital, they were declared brought dead.</p>.<p>The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.</p>