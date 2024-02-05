UP budget for FY25 dedicated to Lord Ram: CM Yogi Adityanath

"Our first budget of 2017-18 was dedicated to the Annadata farmers of the state. The budget of 2018-19 was dedicated to the infrastructure and industrial development of the state. The budget of 2019-20 was dedicated to women empowerment, the budget of 2020-21 was dedicated to the youth energy of the state, the budget of 2021-22 was dedicated to the campaign of empowerment through self-reliance," he said.