UP: Dalit teen killed, 2 injured in clash over installing BR Ambedkar's board

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): A 17-year-old Dalit boy was killed and two others were injured in a clash over the installation of a board with BR Ambedkar's photo on a disputed land here, police said on Wednesday.

The clash occurred between two groups in Silai Baragaon village in Milak area on Tuesday, police said.

Divisional Commissioner, Moradabad, Aujaneya Kumar Singh said one faction was trying to install a board with the picture of Ambedkar and wanted to install his statue on the land.

They also demanded the land to be turned into a park in his name, he said.

However, the other faction opposed the same and claimed the land belonged to gram samaj, leading to a clash, Singh said.

Sumesh Kumar, who was returning home after giving his Class 10 examination, was killed during the clash and the two injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stable, police said.

"The matter will be probed. As family members of victims have registered a complaint that the firing took place and one has died, action will be taken accordingly after probe. Whoever is guilty will be punished," the official said.

The boy’s family have alleged that he was killed in police firing. Brijkihore, the victim's brother, said he was at work when he got the news of his brother's death.