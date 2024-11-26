Home
UP: Man dies of heat condition in ambulance; family alleges hospital denied ventilator

The hospital administration, however, claimed it tried to save the man and referred him to another facility in the absence of a ventilator.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 15:30 IST

