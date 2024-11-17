Home
UPPSC protest: FIR registered against 4 Telegram channels for spreading misleading information

The Telegram channels against whom the FIR has been registered are PCM Abhyas, General Studies Edushala, Make IAS, and PCS Manthan, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 08:16 IST

