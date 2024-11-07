Home
Upset over being mocked in public, man kills sister-in-law in UP's Banda

'On the night of November 2, he allegedly entered her room through the roof and struck her on the head with a bamboo stick and brick while she was sleeping,' police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 16:18 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 16:18 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

