Upset over being mocked in public, man kills sister-in-law in UP's Banda

<p>Banda: Upset over being mocked in public, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district allegedly killed his sister-in-law five days ago and was arrested Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said that on the morning of November 3, the body of Asha alias Gudiya Kushwaha (30) was found in a cattle shed in Padmai village.</p>.<p>A murder case was filed against an unknown person, and investigations began, he said.</p>.<p>During the probe, it was found that Sunil alias Bukka Kushwaha (23), a resident of the same village, was the prime suspect. Upon being taken into custody and questioned, he confessed to the crime, the officer claimed.</p>.<p>"Sunil admitted to being upset with Asha, who was his sister-in-law. He claimed she often mocked him in front of others, which led him to commit the crime," Shivraj said.</p>.<p>"On the night of November 2, he allegedly entered her room through the roof and struck her on the head with a bamboo stick and brick while she was sleeping.</p>.<p>He then dragged her body to a cattle shed to conceal it, the ASP added.</p>