Watch | Man allegedly beaten up by Kanwariyas in Muzaffarnagar recalls horror

A video has emerged of a man seeking justice for allegedly being beaten up by Kanwariyas in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.
The man in question, Aqib, is from Dehradun, and was on his way to drop his brother-in-law in Meerut when their car and he was allegedly attacked. Later, he was allegedly assaulted by the Kanwariyas and the food plaza where he had taken shelter was also vandalised.
A car was vandalised and its occupants thrashed by 'kanwariyas' who claimed that it had brushed against them on the Haridwar-Delhi national highway, police said Monday on the first day of the annual Kanwar Yatra, news agency PTI had reported on July 22.
The group of devotees claimed that a 'kanwar' belonging to one of them had been rendered "impure" because the car had touched it near Bajheri under the Chhapar area of the district late Sunday.
A police officer, however, said no kanwariya came forward to confirm whether his kanwar came in contact with the car.
A 'kanwar' is a pot filled with water from the Ganga River, hung on a decorated bamboo stick. The stick is balanced by 'kanwariyas' on their shoulders as they take the holy water back home to be offered to Lord Shiva.
The yatra commenced on the first day of Sawan (Shravan) on Monday and will culminate on August 2.
Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sab told PTI that the damaged vehicle has been seized and efforts are being made to identify its driver and passengers. CCTV camera footage of the area is also being examined, he said.
In another incident, an e-rickshaw was vandalised and its driver was allegedly beaten up by some 'kanwariyas' in Haridwar's Manglaur on Wednesday. As per PTI, the clash broke out after the e-rickshaw accidentally hit one of the 'kanwariyas' along the road in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. No one was injured in the clash.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 24 July 2024, 13:26 IST