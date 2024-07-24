Watch | Man allegedly beaten up by Kanwariyas in Muzaffarnagar recalls horror

The group of devotees claimed that a 'kanwar' belonging to one of them had been rendered "impure" because the car had touched it near Bajheri under the Chhapar area of the district late Sunday.

A police officer, however, said no kanwariya came forward to confirm whether his kanwar came in contact with the car.

A 'kanwar' is a pot filled with water from the Ganga River, hung on a decorated bamboo stick. The stick is balanced by 'kanwariyas' on their shoulders as they take the holy water back home to be offered to Lord Shiva.

The yatra commenced on the first day of Sawan (Shravan) on Monday and will culminate on August 2.

Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sab told PTI that the damaged vehicle has been seized and efforts are being made to identify its driver and passengers. CCTV camera footage of the area is also being examined, he said.

In another incident, an e-rickshaw was vandalised and its driver was allegedly beaten up by some 'kanwariyas' in Haridwar's Manglaur on Wednesday. As per PTI, the clash broke out after the e-rickshaw accidentally hit one of the 'kanwariyas' along the road in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. No one was injured in the clash.

(With PTI inputs)