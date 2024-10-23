Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Woman's head severed by milk boiler lid after explosion in Uttar Pradesh

The incident happened at Rajendra Bind’s house in Dihiya village, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 01:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 01:39 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us