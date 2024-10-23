Woman's head severed by milk boiler lid after explosion in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Jaunpur: In a freak accident, an explosion in a milk boiler led to the death of a woman after her head got severed by the lid of the machine here on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident happened at Rajendra Bind’s house in Dihiya village, they said.</p>.<p>Circle Officer (Shahganj) Ajeet Singh Chauhan said Bind owns a sweet shop in the area. At around 10 am, milk was boiling in the boiler when the machine exploded.</p>.<p>As a result of the explosion, the milk boiler’s lid went flying in the air and severed the head of Manita, Bind’s wife, he said.</p>.<p>Sita Devi, who was sitting at some distance, also sustained some head injuries, the CO said.</p>.<p>On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that the injured woman has been hospitalised.</p>