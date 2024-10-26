Yati Narasinghanand Giri seeks release from 'illegal' detention in video

<p>Ghaziabad (UP): Controversial seer Yati Narasinghanand Giri on Friday released a video asking the Yogi Adityanath government to release him from "illegal detention" so that can respond to a public interest litigation filed against him.</p>.<p>A PIL was filed two days ago against him by Muslim Scholar Mohammad Yusuf, the secretary Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz Welfare Association, Maharashtra.</p>.<p>The video carrying the request was shared with the media by Dr Udita Tyagi, the general secretary of Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati Foundation.</p>.<p>Narasinghanand claimed in the video that he may be killed by "trained killers".</p>.UP: 15 held in Meerut for 'unauthorised' protest against Yati Narsinghanand.<p>He said that before he died, he wanted to clarify his statement on the Prophet and for that he needed to collect evidence from authentic Islamic text books and literature.</p>.<p>Narsinghanand was booked for hate speech earlier this month for his remarks against Prophet Muhammad at a programme in Ghaziabad on September 29, triggering widespread protests.</p>.<p>The PIL filed by Mohammad Yusuf and Zakir Husaun Mustafa Shaikh, both residents of Mumbai, sought the removal of Narsinghanand's alleged hate speech from all social media platforms. </p>