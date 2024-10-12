Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Portals of Badrinath Dham to close on November 17

The temples in Uttarakhand which draw lakhs of devotees each year from across the country and abroad are closed during winter as they remain covered in snow.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 09:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 09:56 IST
India NewsUttarakhandBadrinath

Follow us on :

Follow Us