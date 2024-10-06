Two stranded foreign mountaineers safely rescued after three-day ordeal in Uttarakhand

<p>Gopeshwar: Two foreign women mountaineers, who were stranded at a height of 6,015 metres on way to the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, were rescued on Sunday morning, the District Disaster Management Centre here said. The mountaineers -- Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fay Jane Manners from the United Kingdom -- were stranded since October 3.</p><p>Both are safe despite their ordeal lasting three days.</p><p>Though looking somewhat tired, the experienced mountaineers wore a smile when they were brought to the Jyotirmath (Joshimath) helipad by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel on Sunday morning.</p>.Heli-ticketing fraud worth lakhs detected in Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra.<p>A joint operation by the IAF, SDRF and the State Disaster Management Authority carried out over the past two days led to their safe evacuation. Two IAF helicopters began a search operation to trace them on Friday. They were joined by climbing trained SDRF personnel on Saturday to assist in the operations hampered by fog and adverse weather conditions.</p><p>The two were part of a foreign mountaineering expedition by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation. The two got stranded after their bag containing food and vital climbing gear fell into a gorge when they were at a height of 6,015 metres on way to Chaukhamba III peak situated at 6,995 metres.</p>