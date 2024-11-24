Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

WCD minister to launch national campaign against gender violence on November 25

The event will witness the participation of Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, a statement said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 10:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 10:08 IST
India NewsWomen and Child DevelopmentWCDAnnapurna Devi

Follow us on :

Follow Us