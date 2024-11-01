Home
2 TMC MLAs targeted by miscreants in Bengal's North 24-Parganas

TMC MLA Usha Rani Mondal from Minakha sustained minor injuries when she was allegedly mobbed by 100 to 150 people in Haroa area on Thursday night while returning from a Kali Puja pandal, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 16:43 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 16:43 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCAssaultNorth 24 Paraganas

