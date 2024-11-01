2 TMC MLAs targeted by miscreants in Bengal's North 24-Parganas

<p>Kolkata: Two ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs were targeted by miscreants in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>'s North 24 Parganas district, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>TMC MLA Usha Rani Mondal from Minakha sustained minor injuries when she was allegedly mobbed by 100 to 150 people in Haroa area on Thursday night while returning from a Kali Puja pandal, police said.</p>.<p>Mondal told police that she was forced out of her vehicle and assaulted, with several gunshots fired during the incident.</p>.<p>"I was forced to come out of my vehicle and assaulted. Several rounds of bullets were fired," she said.</p>.<p>She claimed the attack was orchestrated by a leader who was suspended from the party for illegal activities ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.</p>.Four killed in motorcycle-car collision in West Bengal.<p>In another incident, TMC MLA Sukumar Mahata from Sandeshkhali was attacked while returning from a Kali Puja event in Nazat.</p>.<p>He claimed that miscreants assaulted and injured some of his party members, one of whom had to be hospitalised.</p>.<p>"As I was returning home after inaugurating a Kali puja pandal, some miscreants attacked my vehicle. Some of our partymen, trailing my vehicle, were beaten up and one had to be hospitalised," Mahata said.</p>.<p>He alleged that a rival faction, sidelined for illegal activities, was responsible for the attack.</p>.<p>Police have launched investigations into both incidents, with at least two arrests made so far and a manhunt underway.</p>.<p>The riverine regions of Sandeshkhali and Minakhan had seen unrest earlier this year, as rural women hit the streets alleging atrocities by local TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his men. </p>