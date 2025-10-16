Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bengal govt taking groundbreaking steps to ensure food security: CM Mamata Banerjee

Extending greetings to people on World Food Day, Banerjee said the state government’s flagship 'Khadya Sathi' provides free ration to nearly nine crore people.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 06:51 IST
