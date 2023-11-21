Bengal govt’s two-day global business summit begins on Nov 21

The 7th edition of West Bengal government’s flagship industrial event – Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), spread over two days, will be inaugurated on Tuesday.
Aimed at attracting investments to the state, the summit brings together different stakeholders – including corporate leaders. This year’s summit, expected to have the presence of leading corporate leaders. The event spreads out to three major landmark venues – Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, and Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in September, travelled abroad to extend invitations for the event, and the state government is optimistic that its top-event will yield strong returns, in terms of investment and business activities in the state.
The Jangal Sundari Karmnagari Industrial Township, spread over 4,000 acres in Purulia district, and mining operations at Deocha-Pachami-Dewanganj- Harinsigha, the second largest coal block in the world, expected to commence soon, are two major upcoming projects in the state, and part of Bengal government’s industrial efforts highlighted before the business community.
Besides, the government has also kept in focus ready-to-invest industrial infrastructure, IT and Electronics Park (Silicon Valley), three industrial growth corridors, and an upcoming deep-sea port, as part of the efforts towards promoting industrialisation in the state.
The sectors covered in the summit – with proposed sessions – are agri and allied – including blue economy, infrastructure – including energy, creative economy, education, tourism, health, IT & ITeS, international trade and logistics, and manufacturing and industries.
In the 2022 summit, which had 14 partner countries, and delegates from 42 countries, investment proposals (letters of intent, expressions of interest) worth Rs 3,42,375 crore, with an employment potential of 40 lakh, were signed, according to official records.
The partner countries for this year’s summit, according to the official summit website, are Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Fiji, France, Germany, Japan, Kenya, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Nepal, Netherlands, Poland, Rwanda, Slovak Republic, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.
Politics over BGBS
Meanwhile, BJP-Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari questioned the execution of investment projects, proposed in the previous six editions.
“Kindly publish where it got implemented along with a list of those who got employment due to such investment…,” he stated on X. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, countering Adhikari, shared statistics on Bengal’s growth.