Bengal govt’s two-day global business summit begins on Nov 21

The Jangal Sundari Karmnagari Industrial Township, spread over 4,000 acres in Purulia district, and mining operations at Deocha-Pachami-Dewanganj- Harinsigha, the second largest coal block in the world, expected to commence soon, are two major upcoming projects in the state, and part of Bengal government’s industrial efforts highlighted before the business community.

Besides, the government has also kept in focus ready-to-invest industrial infrastructure, IT and Electronics Park (Silicon Valley), three industrial growth corridors, and an upcoming deep-sea port, as part of the efforts towards promoting industrialisation in the state.

The sectors covered in the summit – with proposed sessions – are agri and allied – including blue economy, infrastructure – including energy, creative economy, education, tourism, health, IT & ITeS, international trade and logistics, and manufacturing and industries.

In the 2022 summit, which had 14 partner countries, and delegates from 42 countries, investment proposals (letters of intent, expressions of interest) worth Rs 3,42,375 crore, with an employment potential of 40 lakh, were signed, according to official records.

The partner countries for this year’s summit, according to the official summit website, are Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Fiji, France, Germany, Japan, Kenya, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Nepal, Netherlands, Poland, Rwanda, Slovak Republic, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

Politics over BGBS

Meanwhile, BJP-Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari questioned the execution of investment projects, proposed in the previous six editions.