Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

'BJP spreading fear...': Mamata after Bengal man dies by suicide, note blames NRC

Condemning what she described as the BJP's "politics of fear and division," the Bengal CM alleged that the party's campaign around the NRC has created panic among people.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 12:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 12:59 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalSuicideMamata BanerjeeNational Registry of Citizen (NRC)

Follow us on :

Follow Us