india west bengal

'Did not personally receive SIR enumeration form, won't fill details': Mamata refutes report

The Trinamool Congress supremo refuted the media reports, which stated that she accepted the forms at her residence in person on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 13:27 IST
Published 06 November 2025, 13:27 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeTrinamool Congressspecial intensive revision

