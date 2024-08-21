Doctor rape-murder case updates: Former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh arrives at CBI office in Kolkata

The West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to employ retired police and defence personnel from the three services for supervision of the security arrangements at the health facilities in the state, an official said.
The decision came on a day when the Supreme Court ordered the deployment of CISF to provide security at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a medic was allegedly raped and killed earlier this month, triggering nationwide outrage.
An instruction to the SPs of the districts on employing retired police personnel and ex-servicemen was sent on Tuesday, he said.
The SPs were directed to collect details of the police officers who have retired from the rank of Inspectors, deputy SPs, and additional SPs in the last two years, and are physically fit and also willing to work as security officers at medical colleges and hospitals, district hospitals, and super specialty hospitals.
The retired defence personnel would be in the rank of Naib subedar, captain or major or equivalent ranks from District Sainik Kalyan Board, the order added. (PTI)
Multiple protests by people seeking justice for the RG Kar Hospital victim, with and without political banners, continued to rock Kolkata for yet another day on Tuesday even as the CBI grilled a “close acquaintance” of the prime accused for the second successive day to get to the bottom of the motive for the crime.
A Special Investigation Team constituted by the West Bengal government to probe the alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its former principal Sandip Ghosh filed an FIR and gathered details of the case from a whistleblower.
Chanting 'Justice for R G Kar' and 'Justice for our sister', hundreds of IT professionals took to the streets of Sector V in Salt Lake, the city’s IT Hub, protesting against the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital.
Holding mobile torches and candles, the protestors, a large number of them techies from different IT companies including MNCs, took time off from their 24x7 work schedule to walk over a 2 km distance, starting from Webel Crossing.
Titled "Office Parar Ektai Swar, Justice for RG Kar" (there is only one demand from the IT hub, Justice for RG Kar), the rallyists also comprised media persons from different television channels located in the area. (PTI)
The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Tuesday strongly condemned the "inhuman and heinous act of rape and murder" of a trainee doctor while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
The Executive Committee of the DHCBA, in an emergent meeting convened to discuss the issue, unanimously resolved and appealed to the central and state governments to take necessary measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents to repose faith in the minds of the general public and improve security for women across the country. (PTI)